Time to hand over your bombs: NSW Police

Alina Rylko
| 26th Aug 2017 9:32 AM
Counter Terrorism training file photo.
Counter Terrorism training file photo. Contributed

THERE is less than one month remaining for explosives to be legally surrendered under the Commercial Explosives Amnesty.

The amnesty commenced on 15 March 2017 and will end on 14 September 2017.

NSW Police Acting Commander of the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said the amnesty provided a safe avenue for members of the community to hand in explosives and related hazardous materials to police.

But there are only three weeks remaining.

"Five months into the amnesty and we have seen a wide variety of explosives surrendered, but we're sure there's more out there," he said.

"I'm renewing the appeal to members of the community that if they have explosives on their property or in their house, to dispose of them legally and safely.

"Apart from being illegal, the explosives can be dangerous as they become older and more unstable."

Acting Assistant Commissioner Willing added the amnesty is not the result of any threat.

Below is a breakdown of the types of explosives surrendered to date:

Commercial Explosives - Excess of 110kg
Black Powder - Excess of 20kg
Detonators - Excess of 3600
Safety Fuse - Excess of 800 metres
Detonating Cord - Excess of 1700 metres

Acting Assistant Commissioner Willing said members of the public who have explosives should contact their local police who will obtain details, including a photo of the explosives and forward this information to the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit.

"The member of the public will be contacted and an appropriate time for collection of the material will be arranged," he said.

'Under no circumstances do we want members of the public moving the explosives, or taking them to a police station.

"The Amnesty does not authorise the transportation of explosives and it is an offence to do so.

"The Amnesty is limited to the possession and storage of explosives. It does not authorise any person to move or transport explosives without the required licence or security clearance."

The types of explosives covered by the amnesty include:

Black powder
Nitro-glycerine based explosives
Watergel and Emulsion explosives
Detonating cord
Detonators
Other commercial explosive items
Remember, there is less than one month left. On 14 September the Commercial Explosives Amnesty will cease and members of the public who have the illegal explosives can face prosecution.
Please contact your local police for further information.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bomb amnesty commercial explosives amnesty counter terrorism nsw police

