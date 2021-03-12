Time for a new chapter for iconic former post office

The historic former Lismore post office is up for lease.

For almost 100 years, the building on the corner of Molesworth and Magellan streets served as Lismore’s post office and telegraph station.

Since Australia Post sold it in 1992, the landmark building has been used a toy shop and, more recently, a discount store with Balinese furniture.

But now it’s empty.

In an effort to start the next chapter in the history of this beautiful building, it is currently available for lease.

Peter Smailes from North Coast Commercial Real Estate said it was an iconic building with a good CBD location and high exposure.

It’s described as a “unique opportunity” on the agency’s website.

“The ground floor is mostly open plan space, approximately 390 sqm,” the listing states.

“Enhance the original features ‒ stained glass oval windows, timber flooring, etc ‒ and the space could renovate to provide a truly unique blend of character and contemporary.

“Art or photographic gallery? Retail? Studio space? Signature commercial offices?”

There are two street entrances and the space could be split.

According to North Coast Commercial’s listing, the owner of the building will consider proposals, and is open to renovation and design ideas.

The building is heritage listed and the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage describes it as an “important landmark building” and a “major contributor to the townscape of the Spinks Park/Civic Precinct“.

“Considerable aesthetic significance. Particularly notable for its outstanding clock tower,” the website states.

“One of Lismore’s finest old public buildings.”

The post office was built by Sanbrook Bros in 1897 based on the designs of government architect WL Vernon.

It was finished the following year, but only a section of the ground floor was used as the post office.

The remainder of the building was for the post master’s residence.

In 1899, the clock tower was built by Patrick Farrelly at a cost of 1200 pounds and the clock itself was made by John Sands for 370 pounds.

For more information about leasing the former post office, phone Peter Smailes 0411 339 083 or Chris Harley on 0412 758 830.