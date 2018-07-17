Timberjacks tournament a big success

ROCKET ARM: Gold Coast pitcher Liam Kidder fires one in during an Under-12 game at the annual Timberjacks baseball carnival.

ROCKET ARM: Gold Coast pitcher Liam Kidder fires one in during an Under-12 game at the annual Timberjacks baseball carnival. Marc Stapelberg

THE accomplishment of the Far North Coast teams at the Timberjacks baseball tournament will go down as a success.

And, if the success of the tournament was measured on the fun, participation and new skills learnt by the players involved, then it was one of the most successful carnivals held and a massive win for baseball.

Involved in the three-day carnival in Lismore were 22 teams from Far North Coast, Baseball Queensland, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Kul Gunn Academy and Country NSW.

This was the first time that three all-female teams have been included in Timberjacks and the skill and sportsmanship shown was an asset to the competition and was a great encouragement for females to become involved in the sport.

Included in the competition were four age groups, under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-20s, with more than 260 players participating.

Far North Coast dominated in the under-12s competition, taking out both the gold and bronze medals.

The Kul Gunn team were outstanding in the under-14s age group, winning the gold medal against the Gold Coast.

The under-16s saw a number of close games, but the eventual winners, Far North Coast, were dominant in the final game against Baseball Queensland Women's Youth, and in the under-20s final, Gold Coast took out the gold against Far North Coast.

In each of the age groups, a most valuable player was voted on and saw the honours taken out by Liam Weekes from Far North Coast (u/14), Lilly Moffat from BQ Girls (u/16), and Josh Healy from Far North Coast (u/20).

The friendly tournament brought a number of visitors to the region, and with beautiful weather, great baseball and so much to offer from the local area, the Timberjacks tournament will continue to be a success for both the baseball community and the Northern Rivers area for many years to come.

