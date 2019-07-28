ONE OF A KIND: Timber festival a cut above the rest

THOUSANDS turned out to Glenreagh to revel in the wood chopping action on Saturday.

Festival president Chris Hanson was stoked with the day which was a "raging success".

He said more than 4000 timber lovers turned out to Glenreagh Recreational Reserve.

"That's the best attendance we've had in the fours years I've been running it," he said.

Mr Hanson said publicity had pushed the festival to be a cut above this year with outstanding turnout.

Back by popular demand the 'tree climb' event drew in huge crowds, and Mr Hanson is hopeful they can bring it back for next year's festival.

"It's something that is not often done," he said.

"So the axemen don't get a chance to practice it too much."

Glenreagh wood chopper Dan Shipman, has travelled around the country to show off his skills, but he said his local festival will always hold importance.

"My Father and both my Grandfathers chopped, my Uncles as well, so it runs in the family," he said.

"It's just a laidback, friendly sport."