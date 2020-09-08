TIMBER! Cops want witnesses to huge log dragged through town

LOST LOG: Casino police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a semi carrying a load of logs passing through town last week after one log was dragged through the streets.

IF YOU were up and about early last Thursday morning in Casino then police want to hear from you.

On Tuesday Richmond Police District have out an appeal for information regarding an incident in Casino when a truck carrying timber lost a massive log while driving through the town.

Police said they are investigating an incident which occurred at approximately 4.20am on Thursday September 3, near the intersection of Centre and Stapleton Streets, Casino.

The images in this article relate to a truck carrying a load of logs with one log being dislodged and dragged along Centre Street until it came to rest at Lennox Street.

Police urge anyone with information relating to the identity of the truck or driver to contact Casino Police Station on 02 6662-0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote Police Event number E147849302.