Tim Pullen's killer wants parole, says can't help find body

Zane Tray Lincoln in custody after being charged with the murder of Timothy John Pullen in Mackay on April 16, 2012. Darryn Smith

THE man who was instrumental to Mackay man Timothy Pullen's abduction and death has told a court he should be allowed parole despite "no body, no parole” laws as he did not dispose of Mr Pullen's body.

Mr Pullen was abducted, killed and dumped in bushland over a drug debt in April 2012.

Zane Tray Lincoln was convicted in 2015 of Mr Pullen's manslaughter and sentenced to nine years in jail.

Benjamin Francis Graeme Oakley, Nicholas Voorwinden and Kiera Jeanette McKay were also jailed over Mr Pullen's death and Luke Shayne Kister and Stephen Dale Renwick were put behind bars for dumping the body.

Queensland's "no body, no parole” laws state the Parole Board can free a prisoner if it is satisfied enough of an effort to help "identify the victim's location” has been made.

Mr Pullen's body has never been found.

In the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday, Lincoln's barrister David Crews said his client could not help locate Mr Pullen's body as he was not the one who dumped it.

He said Renwick was responsible for dumping Mr Pullen's body and Lincoln had no knowledge of where it was disposed.

But barrister for the Parole Board Jonathan Horton said Mr Lincoln did not have to provide the exact location of Mr Pullen's body, but convince the Parole Board he had assisted the investigation as much as he could.

"Mr Lincoln might not know the location, but he might know things that help (find Mr Pullen's body),” he said.

Mr Horton said the Parole Board did not believe Lincoln had assisted authorities as much has he could.

Justice Sue Brown will announce her decision at a future date.

- NewsRegional