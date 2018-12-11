Finger no issue for Australia’s ‘toughest pretty boy’

Australian captain Tim Paine is seen with coach Justin Langer (right) prior to play on day three of the first Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Saturday, December 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM

Australian captain Tim Paine is seen with coach Justin Langer (right) prior to play on day three of the first Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Saturday, December 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM

AUSTRALIA coach Justin Langer has confirmed captain Tim Paine is certain to play the second test against India in Perth.

The skipper sent a scare through the Australia camp after copping a blow to his troublesome index finger on Monday before playing on the final day heavily taped.

Langer however quashed suggestions he might not be fit.

"He is the toughest pretty boy I've ever met in my life," he said as the team departed Adelaide for Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

"He could have snapped it in four places and he would be right. He is fine. He has had issues with it before. But he is 100 per cent ready to go."

Langer is expecting a fast and bouncy wicket at Perth Stadium to provide plenty for Australia's quicks as they look to level the Test series against India.

Australia's pacemen were outperformed by India in Adelaide as the tourists claimed a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, and their hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar trophy rest upon winning the second Test starting on Friday.

"There's certainly some pace and bounce ... hopefully on a wicket which is conducive to a bit of swing and seam, the bowlers will get the job done," Langer said.