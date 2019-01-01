Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim Minchin singing his new song 15 Minutes on the ABC’s NYE coverage.
Tim Minchin singing his new song 15 Minutes on the ABC’s NYE coverage.
TV

Minchin, Folds light up the night

by Ginger Gorman
1st Jan 2019 6:52 AM

During the ABC's NYE coverage, many folk were wishing out loud that the featured musicians sang their own songs - and revellers spent quite a bit of time whining about that online.

Tweeters were thus relieved when music legend Tim Minchin played a brand new song title 15 Minutes.

Although one Tweeter claimed "Tim Minchin will never be Ben Folds" and another stated that if weren't for the ABC, no one would even know who he was, others had higher praise - dubbing him "a genius" and "a magnificent talent."

The song's lyrics, however, were reasonably baffling covering everything from Jetpacks and flying cars to Andy Warhol and telling us "Everyone will have their fifteen minutes ... of shame."

Ben Folds later described Minchin as a "national treasure", then went on to play the classic Video Killed the Radio Star.

Tim Minchin and Ben Folds singing Better Be Home Soon.
Tim Minchin and Ben Folds singing Better Be Home Soon.

 

Ben Folds also sang a rendition of I Still Call Australia Home
Ben Folds also sang a rendition of I Still Call Australia Home
abc editors picks new year's eve tim minchin

Top Stories

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    News THE car crashed and caught on fire at Casino early this morning, trapping two people inside as a third person managed to escape the burning wreckage.

    WHAT'S COMING: Councils reveal wish lists for 2019

    premium_icon WHAT'S COMING: Councils reveal wish lists for 2019

    Council News Which major projects can we expect to see come to fruition?

    Iconic cafe reopens, but not everyone loves it

    premium_icon Iconic cafe reopens, but not everyone loves it

    Business The kiosk had been closed for more than six months

    Local Partners