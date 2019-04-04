Tim Costello here to speak on refugees

WORLD Vision Australia chief advocate Tim Costello is coming to the Northern Rivers this week to discuss the plight of refugee families coming to Australia.

The event will be held by the Northern Rivers' Refugee Family Reunification Project.

Tim Mr Costello is an Australian Baptist minister and the current Chief Advocate of World Vision Australia.

He practised as a solicitor in family and criminal law.

Ordained as a Baptist minister in 1987, Costello, along with his wife Merridie and a team of others, rebuilt the congregation at the St Kilda Baptist Church and opened a drop-in centre.

As part of the church's outreach program, he started a legal office at the church where he practised as a part-time solicitor.

Costello was elected Mayor of St Kilda Council in 1993 and became well known for championing the cause of local democracy and for his clashes with the Premier of Victoria, Jeff Kennett.

He received the Victorian of the Year award in July 2004 in recognition of his public and community service.

He was made an officer of the Order of Australia in 2005.

He is the 2008 winner of the Australian Peace Prize awarded by the Peace Organisation of Australia.

The Refugee Family Reunification Project aims to work with a range of refugee advocacy, faith and social justice groups on the Far North Coast NSW to advocate for changes to the family reunion policies leading up to the federal election.