Interviewer Chris Hanley in conversation with Tim Costello at the Byron Bay's Writers Festival.
Tim Costello cuts to the chase about his formative years

Amber Gibson
by
4th Aug 2019 4:04 PM
THIS month, Tim Costello published his memoir A Lot with a Little and spoke at Byron Bay Writers Festival on Saturday about how faith led him to fight for change against world issues.

As a renowned social justice activist and World Vision Australia's chief advocate, Mr Costello told audience the book's title came from a comment his mother said to him about making the most of what you've got.

He took the audience back to his childhood, speaking about how he shared a bedroom with brother Peter for 17 years; commented on his parents' different versions of the Christian faith that became the 'bookends' of his own beliefs; and of his experience growing up with 'freedom' in Blackburn in Melbourne.

Interviewer Chris Hanley asked Mr Costello about his thoughts on politics mentioned in the book which led to larger conversation on racism and discrimination.

"I think there is a zeitgeist around the world of seeing the world tribalised, maybe a backlash to globalisation,” Mr Costello said.

"But only if we think globally can we deal with climate change, can we deal with the 65million displaced people, can we deal with the free flow of money and tax havens owed by international corporations.”

Mr Costello talked about a concept he mentions in the book 'restoring the old gods of blood and soil', referring to the resurgence of racism, 'the gods of blood'.

He spoke about the importance of being able to talk about people's different views on life with compassion and respect.

As for why he has chosen to spend most of his life as an activist, Mr Costello said 'there is a visceral feeling in me that emotionally rises up' within him.

'I can't be silent, I have to engage, I have to go, I have to be with people who are suffering.”

Mr Costello said the memoir was not about finding a job but was about finding a calling and 'not about climbing a career ladder.'

A question he asked himself when figuring out his calling: "What is it that if I don't do it, the world is going to be poorer and I'm going to be poorer. How do I actually take that seriously?”

