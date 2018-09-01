Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill signs for Jamshedpur FC.
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill signs for Jamshedpur FC.
Soccer

‘The biggest signing’: Cahill seals move to India

by Max Sherry
1st Sep 2018 4:34 PM

SOCCEROOS legend Tim Cahill has signed for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

The 38-year-old announced the move through Twitter.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League," Cahill tweeted.

"I've been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve.

"I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football.

"I'm looking forward to beginning this next adventure, meeting my teammates at training camp in Madrid."

Jamshedpur FC was founded 14 months ago and finish fifth out of 10 in the Indian Super League last season.

The club, coached by Spaniard Cesar Ferrnando, were delighted to announce the signing of the former 107-cap Socceroo: "The biggest signing of the #HeroISL 2018-19 season is here. Ladies and gentleman, presenting our latest recruit, a footballing legend - Tim Cahill!"

Related Items

Show More
cesar ferrnando indian super league jamshedpur fc socceroos tim cahill

Top Stories

    'Toxic' debate over closure of lake road

    premium_icon 'Toxic' debate over closure of lake road

    Council News A PACKED public gallery filled the Ballina Shire Council chambers for a historic Saturday meeting to decide the future of the Lake Ainsworth precinct.

    Thousands sample region's best eats and drinks

    premium_icon Thousands sample region's best eats and drinks

    News The eighth Sample Food Festival drew steady crowds today.

    • 1st Sep 2018 4:21 PM
    Saving lives: Council staff roll up their sleeves

    premium_icon Saving lives: Council staff roll up their sleeves

    Health One man was there to make his 125th donation

    101 years of 'resilient' Lismore Scouts

    101 years of 'resilient' Lismore Scouts

    Community The centenary celebrations had to be postponed because of the flood

    Local Partners