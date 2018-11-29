Menu
STOPPED: The Spirit of Australia train that was stopped overnight in Bundaberg with passengers on board. The train departed the station about 11am on Thursday.
Fires force Tilt train passengers sleep at station

Katie Hall
29th Nov 2018 12:12 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
Passengers on the Spirit of Australia heading north spent the night at Bundaberg last night, after the lines were closed because of the blazing fires across the region.

A Queensland Rail spokesman confirmed the northbound Spirit of Queensland had stopped at the Bundaberg railway station overnight.

Passenger Jessica Boshammer was heading to Cairns from Brisbane for a holiday when the train stopped at Bundaberg station.

"The fires prevented us from going further, they had to get a four by four to check the tracks before we went on," Ms Boshammer said.

She said while there were still plenty of passengers on the train that spent the night, there were some that took the option of a refund and alternate travel.

"There were a couple of hundred - but there was some empty seats because they gave us the option of going back by train and a full refund," she said.

"I feel sorry for the people that are losing their homes and properties (up north), it was a minor inconvenience, really."

The lines reopened at 11am and the train departed the station.

