Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

TikTok dance intruder facing deportation

5th Dec 2020 7:25 AM

 

An alleged "stalker" who terrified a young woman when he was caught on camera intruding in her apartment while she filmed herself dancing is now facing deportation from the US after it emerged he may be in the country illegally.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Baltimore on Thursday after being released on bail charged with two counts of burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property.

RELATED: Mum says sex with boy, 14, ruined her life

A photo of Rodriguez-Gomez released by Hagerstown Police.
A photo of Rodriguez-Gomez released by Hagerstown Police.

RELATED: Twin dies trying to save drowning brother

He was caught on camera entering 25-year-old Hannah Viverette's apartment while she filmed a TikTok video of herself dancing in her Hagerstown, Maryland apartment last month.

On Friday, TMZ reported ICE had now arrested him, alleging he's an unlawfully present Mexican national.

RELATED: Man streams pregnant girlfriend's death

Hannah Viverette was recording a TikTok video when a man burst into her apartment. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
Hannah Viverette was recording a TikTok video when a man burst into her apartment. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette

Hannah's lawyer Symone Redwine told TMZ the woman was "extremely relieved" he was in custody and had been released from her lease at the apartment where the video was filmed.

"She continues to search for safe, affordable housing and looks forward to continuing therapy and beginning self-defence class," the lawyer added.

Originally published as TikTok dance intruder facing deportation

The man appeared at her patio and let himself in as Hannah asked ‘who are you?’. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
The man appeared at her patio and let himself in as Hannah asked ‘who are you?’. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
The video of a terrified Hannah has been viewed over 34 million times in three days. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
The video of a terrified Hannah has been viewed over 34 million times in three days. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, has been charged in relation to the offence. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, has been charged in relation to the offence. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette

More Stories

crime dancing deportation intruder tiktok

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free camping encourages travellers to ‘linger longer’

        Premium Content Free camping encourages travellers to ‘linger longer’

        News A FAR North Coast council is providing free camping at its local showground this summer.

        DNA left on black cap proves crucial in Byron break in

        Premium Content DNA left on black cap proves crucial in Byron break in

        News A 25-year-old former Byron Bay man broke into a home on Coolamon Scenic Dr with...

        Accused hurls obscenities in videolink court appearance

        Premium Content Accused hurls obscenities in videolink court appearance

        News The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to four charges committed while on parole on the...

        Group flee after stabbing man, hitting teen with metal pole

        Premium Content Group flee after stabbing man, hitting teen with metal pole

        News POLICE is investigating the fight that broke between a group of teens and the...