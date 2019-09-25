Tight finish in split round of basketball

TOP SHOT: Byron Bay's Xander Barber-McLeod scoring off a rebound against Lismore in the North Coast Shield basketball competition.

A SPLIT round of the North Coast Shield basketball competition was held in Casino and Lismore.

It was a late change with the new indoor sports centre at Ballina not completed in time to host the round.

Lismore was asked to host the under-16 and under-18 boys with teams ready to hit the court and keep improving on the way to the finals.

Casino opened their doors for the under-16 girls and under-14 boys who were facing off to get the upper hand to secure the top place as they head towards the finals.

The Casino sports stadium stepped up to the game, impressing players and coaches with the high standard of the venue and courts.

The locals also stamped their approval with the high standard of competition on show throughout the day.

Many games again were decided by only a handful of points at the final whistle.

In the under-14 boys, Ballina narrowly beat Murwillumbah 24-22 in a game where players struggled to find the bottom of the ring as unforced errors slowed the game and scoring. Ballina's Charlie Curtis finished with 13 points and Murwillumbah's Ziggy Godbee nailed 12 points.

In another close game on the day, the under-16 girls from Byron and Lismore showed they are able to get spectators on the edge of their seats.

In a low scoring, high defensive game, neither team could gain the upper hand throughout with Byron finally taking the win 38-33.

Lismore's trio of Alexis Nott, Mizpah Walsh and Emily Simpson were the Storm's main attacking weapons and highest point-scorers.

Byron's Mia Wilson and Chloe Crawford helped keep their noses in front as the final whistle sounded.