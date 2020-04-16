Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite George Pell’s child sex abuse convictions being quashed by the High Court, Richmond Football Club confirmed it would not reinstate his ambassadorial.
Despite George Pell’s child sex abuse convictions being quashed by the High Court, Richmond Football Club confirmed it would not reinstate his ambassadorial.
News

Football club won’t reinstate Pell as club ambassador

by Monique Hore
16th Apr 2020 7:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond Football Club will not reinstate Cardinal George Pell as an ambassador after his child sexual abuse convictions were quashed.

The Tigers dumped Cardinal Pell as a Vice Patron in February last year after he was found guilty of abusing two choirboys in 1996.

Cardinal George Pell was accuited of his child abuse convictions last week.
Cardinal George Pell was accuited of his child abuse convictions last week.

Richmond said at the time: "While acknowledging his right to appeal, the Club has formed a view that his association is no longer tenable or appropriate."

Cardinal Pell's convictions were sensationally quashed by the High Court in a unanimous 7-0 verdict last week.

But Richmond has confirmed it would not reconsider his association with the club.

"The Richmond Football Club Board will not be revisiting its decision on Cardinal George Pell's role with the Club," it said in a statement.

Pell played football while in high school and signed with Richmond as a ruckman in 1959. He played for the club's VFL reserves side.

Originally published as Tigers won't reinstate Pell as club ambassador

child sex abuse crime george pell richmond tigers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Toxic chemicals a concern at wrecking yard fire

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Toxic chemicals a concern at wrecking yard fire

        News BLACK smoke is pouring out across the sky from a fire at a wrecking yard.

        WHO GOT THE MONEY: Bushfire recovery grants go to 69 groups

        premium_icon WHO GOT THE MONEY: Bushfire recovery grants go to 69 groups

        News KYOGLE Council give cash to safeguard jobs and $25,000 each for golf club and RSL...

        Pair hospitalised after family feud turns violent

        premium_icon Pair hospitalised after family feud turns violent

        News TWO men were injured after an alleged stabbing.

        Ballina COVID-19 cases creep up, as region total hits 56

        premium_icon Ballina COVID-19 cases creep up, as region total hits 56

        News THERE are now nine positive cases of COVID-19 in the Ballina Shire.