Tigers are beatable, says Scott

Gary Ablett missed a shot at goal in the final minute as Geelong were beaten.

"THEY'RE beatable".

That's Geelong coach Chris Scott's belief after his side charged home to narrowly fall to Richmond at the MCG tonight.

Scott remained adamant his side can challenge the Tigers - should they meet again - after a "resilient effort".

"We're disappointed, but we're not discouraged with the performance. We had our chances to win. We had the better of the game for big parts of the game," Scott said.

"So I don't think that anyone from our footy club should be walking away thinking that we need to change things drastically to beat them.

"They're the best side in it at the moment, but they need a lot to go right for them to win it. No question."

When challenged about Richmond's perceived susceptibility, a defensive Scott reiterated his point that the Tigers can be beaten.

Liam Baker and Jackson Thurlow. Picture: Michael Klein

"If it sounds that way, I don't mean to be jumping on the front foot saying they're not that good; they've won 19 in a row at the MCG," he said.

"They are good, but I watched the game last week and I thought Collingwood were on top for big parts of the game.

"When you talk about juggernauts of the competition in years gone by, you're just never in the game against them. I don't see that.

"I don't want to overstate it, but we went down by less than a kick tonight and we think we can play better."

The clash against Hawthorn shapes as season-defining, but Scott maintains supreme confidence.

"If we're good enough over the next six, seven weeks - and we get another chance to play them, and I hope we do - we'll give ourselves a really good chance," he said.

"And I think there's other teams in exactly the same boat as well. Yeah, they're a good team but they're beatable."