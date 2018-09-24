Menu
Tiger Woods. Picture: Getty
Golf

Tears as Tiger snaps 1876-day drought

24th Sep 2018 7:58 AM

HE'S done it.
Tiger Woods has completed his miracle comeback to the pinnacle of professional golf, claiming his first PGA event win in 1,876 days.

A win at the Tour Championship, the last event of the Fed Ex Cup playoffs, sees Woods claim his 80th PGA event, and come in second in the overall Fed Ex standings.

 

The 42-year-old's 11-under par was good enough for a two-shot win over American Billy Horschel.

Woods spent 10 months on the sidelines last year while recovering from spinal fusion surgery and only started to make full golf swings in mid October.

"I loved every bit of it [the finaly day], Woods said after his win.

"The fight, and the grind, and the tough conditions - just have to suck it up and hit shots, and loved every bit of it."

