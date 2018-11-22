First look at ‘angel of death’ in new trailer

Elsa Pataky in a still from Netflix series Tidelands. Picture: Jasin Boland/Netflix

ELSA Pataky shows her dark side in a new trailer for supernatural crime drama Tidelands, Australia's first Netflix original series.

The clip, dropped by Netflix today, features the Spanish actress, and wife of Australian star Chris Hemsworth, as ruthless enchantress Adrielle Cuthbert in the Brisbane series, describing her as an "angel of death".

The character is the leader of a group of half-siren, half-human Tidelanders in the fictional fishing town of Orphelin Bay, pitted against a juvenile delinquent named Cal McTeer (Charlotte Best) who returns home after a 10-year prison sentence.

"And in the water came angels of death," the voiceover says. "And by their pale hands, many men perished."

When one character asks "Are you cursed by God?" she replies "Do I look cursed?"

The trailer then shows the body of a man with his eyes apparently gauged out.

"You know the old curse - men hear their song and then they drown in their arms," the voiceover continues.

Madeleine Madden in a still from Netflix series Tidelands. Picture: Jasin Boland/Netflix

The series, from Brisbane production house Hoodlum, was filmed throughout southeast Queensland early this year.

It will mark the Australian acting debut for Pataky, a previous star of The Fast and the Furious franchise.

The Courier-Mail earlier this week revealed the world premiere will be held at Brisbane's Gallery of Modern Art on December 9, ahead of the series' release in more than 190 countries on Netflix from December 14.

Stars of the series Pataky, Best, Madeleine Madden, Aaron Jakubenko, Mattias Inwood and Marco Pigossi will all return to Brisbane to walk the red carpet.

Filming locations included North Stradbroke Island, Cleveland, Victoria Point, Redland Bay, Raby Bay, Mount Cotton, Ransome, Shorncliffe and Steiglitz.