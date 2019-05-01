Tide, swell make for exciting finishes

FUN TIMES: Shades of Grey and Formula 15 Numero Uno in the Richmond River Sailing cub round at the weekend.

FUN TIMES: Shades of Grey and Formula 15 Numero Uno in the Richmond River Sailing cub round at the weekend. Jane Morgan

A STUNNING autumn day greeted sailors from the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club for its championship race.

To everyone's delight, a north-east breeze arose at a far greater strength to that which had been predicted.

With an incoming tide, and large swell pouring through the river mouth, racing at the end of the course provided much excitement.

The swell at times stood high enough to obscure the hulls of boats and vision to the marks set near Ballina's North Wall.

Waves were breaking directly in from the river mouth in the middle of the course which added plenty of spice to the day's proceedings.

The catamarans were fast enough to catch these waves after rounding the top marks, riding them close to the beach, white water and all.

Chris Hallet and Seamus Coakley in the NACRA 5.8 Finely Tuned made up much ground on fellow 5.8 2 FOOT Extra, utilising these waves.

The same sand bank which caused these waves to break also proved a foil for the Trailer Sailor, Shades of Grey.

The crew had sought to sail between the sand bank and the beach to avoid the tidal influence but ran aground, long enough to put them out of contention.

Five Formula 15s raced in the gennaker division, the final run for the line extremely close, until confusion about how many laps there were to sail caused some problems.

A gentleman's agreement resulted in the lead F15s receiving the same points, both in second place behind the lone RS 100 sailed by Vince Selleck.

The monohull division didn't have any dramas, the race comfortably won again by Graham Hams in his adapted NS14 to sail single handed.

Results

Trailer Sailors: 1. Graeme Fleming/Fiona Cormack in Incy Wincy. 2. Matt Cartwright and John Kulas in Spudgun. 3. Col Hinwood and Phil Causley in Run Rabbit Run.

Gennakers: 1. Vincent Selleck in 5BuckerooS. Equal 2nd - Baz Bradford/Clare Southwell in Trade Secret, and Michael Wiley/Tara Goodey in Magic Formula.

Catamarans: 1. Chris Hallett/Seamus Coakley in Finely Tuned. 2. Jonathan Horsley/Martine Borrack in 2 FOOT Extra. 3. John McDonnell in Wokat.

Monohulls: 1. Graham Hams in Alter Ego. 2. Dave Scott in No Mercy. 3. Graeme Hodgins in Retro.