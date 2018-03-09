Tickets to The Barber of Seville sold out

COMING UP: South Australian troupe Co-Opera's production of The Barber of Seville.

COMING UP: South Australian troupe Co-Opera's production of The Barber of Seville. Bremner Macdonald

CO-Opera's production of The Barber of Seville has booked out next month.

Sponsored by Richmond Valley Council, the event will be held in the Casino Civic Hall on Tuesday 10 April.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said he predicted the opera would be popular, as interest from attendees had grown since the program was introduced in 2013.

However, Mr Macdonald said he was surprised by how quickly the tickets booked out.

"It's a testament to the desire of Richmond Valley residents for more cultural events, and Council looks forward to bringing more successful events to the region,” he said.

A confirmation email will be sent to all those who registered prior to being fully booked.

Those who missed out can add their names to a cancellation list on council's Community Events page.