COMING UP: South Australian troupe Co-Opera's production of The Barber of Seville.
Whats On

Tickets to The Barber of Seville sold out

Javier Encalada
by
9th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

CO-Opera's production of The Barber of Seville has booked out next month.

Sponsored by Richmond Valley Council, the event will be held in the Casino Civic Hall on Tuesday 10 April.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said he predicted the opera would be popular, as interest from attendees had grown since the program was introduced in 2013.

However, Mr Macdonald said he was surprised by how quickly the tickets booked out.

"It's a testament to the desire of Richmond Valley residents for more cultural events, and Council looks forward to bringing more successful events to the region,” he said.

A confirmation email will be sent to all those who registered prior to being fully booked.

Those who missed out can add their names to a cancellation list on council's Community Events page.

Lismore Northern Star
