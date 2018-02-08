Menu
Tickets to Peppa Pig shows on sale from today

PRE-SCHOOLER FUN: Peppa Pig Surprise is a new show coming to the Northern Rivers in June,
PRE-SCHOOLER FUN: Peppa Pig Surprise is a new show coming to the Northern Rivers in June, Dan Tsantilis
Javier Encalada
by

SHE'S the most popular pig on the planet, with the brother George and her friends jumping on muddy puddles: it's Peppa Pig and she's coming to Lismore.

Peppa Pig Surprise is a new show coming to Lismore City Hall in June, and tickets go on sale today from 9am.

It's a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends.

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have got a surprise for her and her younger brother George, but no matter how hard they try, they cannot guess what it is.

In Peppa Pig's Surprise, audiences will enjoy interactive fun, games and, of course, surprises.

This colourful new show features new songs and new life-size puppets, making it a favourite among pre-schoolers.

Currently one of the most popular TV shows for pre-schoolers around the world, the new stage show production features Peppa, George, and their friends in an all-singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and surprises and will mark the eighth consecutive year of Peppa Pig live theatre tours in Australia.

New sing-along songs and music will again be provided by BAFTA award-winning Mani Svavarsson.

Matt Lewis is the show's lyricist, Simon Scullion is the designer, Matt Haskins is the lighting designer, Helen Atkinson is the sound designer and Andy Booth is the music director.

Topics:  lismore lismore city hall northern rivers entertainment peppa pig whatson

Lismore Northern Star
