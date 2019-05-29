Menu
The Future Northern Rivers lunch will be held on July 11.
Tickets to Future Northern Rivers lunch selling fast

29th May 2019 3:00 PM

IF YOU want come along to The Northern Star's Future Northern Rivers lunch and hear from renowned demographer Bernard Salt, here's how you go about it.

The NSW Business Chamber's regional manager, Jane Laverty, will be MC and a panel discussion will include prominent industry leaders such as Lismore City Council's general manager Shelley Oldham, co-owner of Brookfarm Pamela Brook, Southern Cross University's VP (Engagement) Ben Roche and student Max den Exter.

Only 30 tickets are left for this exclusive event, which will be held at the Enterprise Lab, Southern Cross University, on June 11.

For more information or to book your place, visit www.northernstar.com.au/future

#futurenorthernrivers

bernard salt demographer futurenorthernrivers southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

