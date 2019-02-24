Tickets now on sale for Italian film festival

ABOVE: Artwork for the Italian film My Big Gay Italian Wedding.

ABOVE: Artwork for the Italian film My Big Gay Italian Wedding.

TICKETS are now on sale for the Lismore Italian Film Festival 2019.

The festival will be held as a partnership between the Lismore Friendship Festival Inc and BCC Cinemas, with all the films screening at the Keen St cinema complex.

The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16.

To celebrate Lismore's First Italian Film Festival, drinks and canapes are included in the ticket price for the Opening Night Film Loro, and will be held from 5.30pm at the cinema with the film commencing at 6.30pm.

The films are:

Loro - Saturday, June 15, 6.30pm. Rated MA15+. 2018 Biopic.

Starring Toni Servillo, Elena Sofia Ricci, Riccardo Scamarcio and directed by Paolo Sorrentino who also wrote the script.

Servillo plays foemr Italian prime minister and multi-millionaire Silvio Berlusconi.

Silvio Berlusconi, 82, is an Italian media tycoon and politician who has served as Prime Minister of Italy in four governments.

In 2018, Forbes magazine ranked him as the 190th richest man in the world with a net worth of US$8 billion.

In 2009, Forbes ranked him 12th in the List of The World's Most Powerful People due to his domination of Italian politics, throughout more than twenty years at the head of the centre-right coalition.

Berlusconi was Prime Minister for nine years in total, making him the longest-serving post-war Prime Minister of Italy, and the third longest-serving since Italian unification, after Benito Mussolini and Giovanni Giolitti.

He was the leader of the centre-right party Forza Italia from 1994 to 2009, and its successor party The People of Freedom from 2009 to 2013. Since November 2013, he has led a revived Forza Italia.

On 2013, he was convicted of tax-fraud by the court of final instance, Court of Cassation, confirming his four-year prison sentence (of which three years are automatically pardoned) along with a public office ban for two years.

As his age exceeded 70 years, he was exempted from direct imprisonment, and instead served his sentence by doing unpaid social community work.

Because he had been sentenced to a gross imprisonment for more than two years, a new Italian anti-corruption law led to the Senate expelling and barring him from serving in any legislative office for six years.

Berlusconi has pledged to stay leader of Forza Italia throughout his custodial sentence and public office ban.

An obstacle to this film's release was that Sorrentino's usual Italian co-financier, Medusa Film, which is controlled by Berlusconi, was not willing to participate in this production.

The title Loro is Italian for "them", but also a word play on l'oro, meaning 'the gold'.

The Last Prosecco - Sunday, June 16, 12.15pm. 2017 comedy mystery.

Stars Giuseppe Battiston, Rade Serbedzija and Liz Solari, and directed by Antonio Padovan.

The story unravels on the rolling hills where Prosecco grapes are grown.

It involves four characters: a winemaker Count fighting to protect his territory, a half Italian-half Persian police inspector who is more stubborn than a thick fog, the manager of a cement plant who on a rainy night falls in the mud forever killed by three gunshots, and a crazy man who scrapes the rust from the tombs in the cemetery, chatting blessings.

Who killed the manager of the cement plant on whose walls someone wrote: 'Dust you were and dust you will become again'?

This is a thriller that tells us about the lure of the land, the effervescence of bubbles, the conflict between greed and respect.

A story about the inheritance of beauty and the value of quality.

In 2010, north-east Italy began to feel a recession which nobody had expected. Only one productive sector resisted. Actually it thrived: Prosecco. It grew like it is growing now, a double-figure growth, like the Chinese economy.

Thirty rolling miles of hills, vineyards, wine casks and work. And when you study it, when you listen, when you walk there, you discover the intricate weaving of a world: love for the land but pesticides too, wine knights but also mercenaries of greed.

The novel, as well as the film, is a chance to insert inspector Stucky between Conegliano (Lismore's sister city) and Valdobbiadene, among hamlets and abbeys, with a following of wine- makers, Prosecco Brotherhoods and village oddballs.

Set in an enchanting incredible land and in the world of wine, both symbolic and fascinating, through a detective story with a fizz, as light as helium.

It's also a tale to remind us that anyone who destroys the land destroys the future for everyone.

Put Nonna in the Freezer - Sunday, June 16, 2.15pm. 2018 Comedy.

Simone, a clumsy financier, falls in love with Claudia, who's living on her grandma's retirement checks.

When the old lady dies Claudia hides the body in a freezer, and sets up a fraud with the help of some friends to avoid bankruptcy.

Directed by Giancarlo Fontana and Giuseppe Stasi, and starring Fabio De Luigi, Miriam Leone and Lucia Ocone.

Click here to see the Italian trailer (No English subtitles).

My Big Gay Italian Wedding - Sunday June 16, 4.15pm. 2018 Comedy.

In this merry movie about matrimony, happily engaged Antonio brings his fiancee Paulo to the exquisite old Italian village of his birth to meet his headstrong parents and reveal his sexuality, setting out on a quest to make a city founded on religious tradition understand that love is love.

Stars Diego Abatantuono, Monica Guerritore and Salvatore Esposito, directed by Alessandro Genovesi.