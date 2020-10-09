TICKET TO RIDE: Extra 59 bus services added to network

AN extra 59 weekly bus services will be added to the Lismore area to improve connectivity and better meet customer needs across the region.

NSW MLC Ben Franklin said the services in and out of Lismore were being delivered as part of an election commitment to improve transport options in 16 regional cities around the state.

“We worked with key stakeholders to make sure that the public transport network for Lismore would meet the unique needs of the community including better connections to community centres including places of work and industrial areas of North and South Lismore,” Mr Franklin said.

“Based on this feedback, we’re delivering new weekday and weekend services with longer operating hours from October 25, improving travel options to Lismore Base Hospital, TAFE, Southern Cross University, and shopping centres.

“These extra services also include additional Saturday trips in the early evening on the 688 ‘Late Nighter’ service travelling from Goonellabah to Lismore, and new Sunday trips to popular destinations.”

There will now be more bus routes added to Lismore.

The timetable changes, which start on October 12, will include:

Route 682: Lismore to Goonellabah via Southern Cross University

Better connections with the services to North and South Lismore on weekdays

Additional trip on weekday evenings

Additional trip on Saturday midday

Additional trips on Saturday afternoons until 5.30pm

New trips on Sundays from 8.30am to 5pm

Route 683: Lismore to Lismore Heights via Southern Cross University

Additional trip on weekday early mornings with connection to North and South Lismore

Additional trip on Saturday mornings

Additional trips on Saturday afternoons until 5pm

New trips on Sundays from 9am to 4pm

Route 684: Lismore to South Lismore via East Lismore

Extension of early morning trip to commence from Lismore Hospital

Additional trips to the industrial area in north and south Lismore on weekday afternoons

Additional trips on Saturdays until 5pm

Route 685: Lismore to Goonellabah via Lismore Base Hospital & Lismore Heights

Better connections with the services to North and South Lismore on weekdays

Additional trip on weekday evenings

Additional trip on Saturday midday

Additional trips on Saturday afternoons until 4pm

Route 688 (Late-Nighter)

New trips on Saturdays early in the evening, travelling from Goonellabah to Lismore

For an updated timetable, which will be available from October 12, visit www.transportnsw.info.