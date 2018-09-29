Menu
Old favourites: the tea cup ride at North Coast National.
Ticket prices slashed for this year's show

29th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

THE countdown is on with 18 days to go until the 133rd annual North Coast National livens up Lismore Showground.

You'll find food, music, exhibitions, stage shows, bull riding and much, much more at this year's show.

North Coast National secretary Mark Bailey said the board made the decision to slash ticket prices this year in an effort to get increased numbers through the gate.

Mr Bailey said they had consulted with all parties including stakeholders, sponsors and the general public on the topic.

"The feedback we got without exemption was that the gate price was an issue,” he said.

"So we made the decision to reduce it by 30 per cent. Children under 17 are also free so a family with two adults and multiple children can come to any day of the show for $30.

"We've almost doubled our entertainment budget from $80,000 to $140,000.”

Mr Bailey said the community stage this year had a budget of $20,000 and raffles and giveaways in the better living area were worth $30,000.

Tickets to the show cost $15 for adults, or can be pre-purchased online for $12.50.

Don't miss the North Coast National official program in The Northern Star on October 10.

