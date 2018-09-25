Tick season puts pets at risk

EMERGENCY vets in Australia are bracing themselves for the country's annual paralysis tick season, and are warning cat owners to talk to their local vet about new developments in long-lasting preventative treatments..

Lismore Veterinary Clinic's vet, Dr Richard Creed is urging cat owners to prioritise prevention.

"I have seen the devastating outcome for both pets and owners when preventative paralysis tick treatments are not administered," Dr Creed said.

"If you are overwhelmed by the options available please talk to your local vet who can guide you towards options for your dog or cat."

In Australia, it is estimated that at least 10,000 cats and dogs are presented to veterinarians for treatment each year, with many animals dying as a result of just one tick bite.

This is despite the availability of long-lasting, effective preventative treatments for both animals.

With the paralysis tick being one of the most dangerous parasites in Australia, felines are at risk of death from just one tick.

UGLY CRITTER: Ixodes Holocyclus, commonly known as the paralysis tick. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN171012TIC1

Director and Veterinary Specialist at the Animal Emergency Service, Dr Rob Webster says there's no excuse for Aussie cats to die from a preventable disease.

"The biggest hurdles that vets face this year is ensuring cat owners everywhere understand the severity and risk of tick paralysis and are aware of the effective preventative treatments available.

"Pet owners also need to know how to thoroughly inspect their animals daily. Please seek professional help at the first sign of symptoms."

With tick paralysis cases in cats already being identified and treated by vets, especially along the eastern seaboard, Dr Webster has identified three key areas to tick paralysis elimination for cats:

1. Preventative treatment - Every at-risk cat should have access to effective tick prevention. Pet owners need to be educated on how severe tick paralysis can be and how effective treatments are in preventing this disease and its potentially fatal consequences.

2. Daily inspections - Use your finger tips to feel the cat's coat. Start at the head and work your hands down to each foot, ensuring you check every fold and between each claw for any lumps. If you find a tick, remove it immediately with tweezers. Consult your vet now to show you the best removal method.

3. Symptoms - The key indicators of paralysis ticks for cats include weakness, agitation, unusual breathing patterns and grunts when exhaling.

Australia's paralysis tick season runs from about September to March.