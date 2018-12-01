Boys’ horror at beachside toilet block

A public toilet block at Dee Why, on Sydney’s northern beaches.

LESS than a week after police arrested a man over an alleged attack on two small boys at a toilet block on Sydney's northern beaches, he was out of jail and allegedly back at the same park.

The 64-year-old man is accused of approaching two boys, aged eight and 11, inside a toilet block at Dee Why about 2.40pm on November 10.

Police allege the man, who is originally from Tibet, grabbed the older boy by the throat and told him to expose his genitals.

It's alleged he then grabbed the smaller boy by the face and spoke to the pair clearly in English.

Police from Northern Beaches Local Area Command were notified of the alleged incident and attended where they tracked the accused down.

He was taken to Manly Police Station where he was charged with two counts of common assault and two counts of inciting a person under the age of 16 to commit an act of indecency.

The allegedly offender was granted bail, twice.

The man was granted conditional police bail, including instructions not to go near the Dee Why toilet block. But 2GB reports he allegedly was back in the exact same spot four days later.

On November 28, he appeared before Manly Local Court and a magistrate again granted conditional bail.

Nine News Sydney journalist Tiffany Genders reports that when she approached the man to question him about the alleged incident, he claimed not to understand English.

The disturbing reports follow news that a young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at knifepoint in a Sydney dance studio bathroom at Kogarah, in Sydney's south, on November 15.

Anthony Sampieri, 54, has been charged with 10 offences, including sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated kidnapping, creating child abuse material and wounding or grievous bodily harm.

Police say he held a seven-year-old girl at knifepoint inside toilets at the studio and filmed the sexual assault.

He has been refused bail to appear in court again in January.