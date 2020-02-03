Thunderstorms, very heavy rain, potential flooding

Storms and heavy rain will lash the Northern Rivers over the next few days.

WARM and muggy conditions will shift overnight to make way for a deluge of heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast to hit the region this week.

After welcome rains in the Northern Rivers in mid-January saw more than 100mm fall in some towns, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Abrar Sharen said more was on the way.

"From Wednesday, a deepening inland trough up around the north and north east of NSW is expected to bring some widespread heavy rainfall especially around the Northern Rivers," Mr Shabren said.

"The next couple of days, particularly from Wednesday onwards looks to be quite wet, with potential of heavy to very heavy totals with thunderstorms and embedded thunderstorms as well."

He said the embedded thunderstorms could bring even more heavy isolated falls, but BoM was still analysing where it would fall and when.

"It could be at a large area or in a small area, which could even cause some flash flooding and potential of some flood impact," he said.

"In terms of riverine flooding, we are still looking at how much rain we will get and doing our analysis, and if there's any risks, we will issue warnings."

Mr Shabren said it was "very difficult to say how much is expected to fall but will certainly be some heavy rainfall totals".

"We are still too far ahead and are still doing analysis," he said.

"Once we get some certainty around the rainfall numbers and where it will be falling in the next couple of days then we will be certain to say what the prospects of having some localised flooding or even riverine flooding if we do expect any."