Thunderstorms to roll across the region, but will it rain?

This week's rain will make a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

This week's rain will make a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions. Matthew Purcell

CROSS your fingers and your toes for rain - thunderstorms are forecast across the region this afternoon.

It's been a while since we've seen some rain, but the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain and possible thunderstorms will hit from today and continue across the week.

With a 40 per cent chance of showers from late this morning in Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay, there is a chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening with light winds.

But as the wet weather intensifies over the next few days, BoM forecasts up to 70 per cent chance of rain will fall across the region, with a prediction of about 10mm of rain before Friday.

While the days are expected to reach a high of 23 degrees, temperatures will remain chilly with a low of 5 degrees on Friday in Lismore.