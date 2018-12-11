Thunderstorms, rain forecast every day this week

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned that two weather systems are likely to generate increased shower and storm activity on the Northern Rivers later this week.

According to BoM's forecast for the area, a slow-moving high pressure system centred over the Tasman Sea extends a ridge to the Far North Coast of NSW.

"At the same time, a trough over central NSWis gradually moving to the northeast," the weather bureau explains.

"These two systems have been drawing hot air from central Australia across the far west and southern inland of NSW.

"Another trough associated with a low is expected to enter the west during the second half of the week, bringing increased shower and storm activity."

BoM says there is a chance of thunderstorms every day this week, and temperatures will reach the high 20s and low 30s in Lismore.

North Coast Storm Chasers' Antonio Parancin his weather models showed a "large scale event to unfold in Eastern Australia this week with a series of thunderstorm days set to bring widespread rainfall", as a flow-on effect of ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen.

North Coast Storm Chasers are predicting some rainy weather. Antonio Parancin

"This time frame we are looking at all this occurring is generally from this weekend and then into the early part of next week," he posted on Facebook.

"The widespread rainfall could bring flooding to some areas and strong winds associated with the system."

Mr Parancin said the weather event was still "far away" and it was an "uncertain" system.

"I will be sure to keep you updated on the situation as we could have a serious event on our hands depending on how things develop later this week," he wrote.