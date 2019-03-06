Thunderstorms predicted for region

STORMY WEATHER: BoM predicts thunderstorms to hit parts of the Northern Rivers on Thursday.

THE Bureau of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms will hit parts of the Northern Rivers over the coming days.

Senior forecaster Jake Phillips said while areas further south of Coffs Harbour were likely to see some storms today, there was only a chance of showers across the Northern Rivers.

"Thursday will be different story," Mr Phillips said.

"A southerly change will push up the coast through southern and central areas tomorrow, and will reach the North Coast on Thursday.

"There is a moderate chance of some thunderstorms... currently there is a risk of there being severe- there is a 30% - 40% chance of them being severe storms for the region.

"As we move into Friday there will be a few showers around, the chance of storms is again, low.

Mr Phillips said the likelihood of storm activity depends on the time the southerly change comes through.

He said Severe thunderstorms could produce anything from heavy rainfall to flash flooding or damaging, locally destructive winds and large, hailstones.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: