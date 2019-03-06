Thunderstorms predicted for region
THE Bureau of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms will hit parts of the Northern Rivers over the coming days.
Senior forecaster Jake Phillips said while areas further south of Coffs Harbour were likely to see some storms today, there was only a chance of showers across the Northern Rivers.
"Thursday will be different story," Mr Phillips said.
"A southerly change will push up the coast through southern and central areas tomorrow, and will reach the North Coast on Thursday.
"There is a moderate chance of some thunderstorms... currently there is a risk of there being severe- there is a 30% - 40% chance of them being severe storms for the region.
"As we move into Friday there will be a few showers around, the chance of storms is again, low.
Mr Phillips said the likelihood of storm activity depends on the time the southerly change comes through.
He said Severe thunderstorms could produce anything from heavy rainfall to flash flooding or damaging, locally destructive winds and large, hailstones.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.