Rainfall: Total Forecast Rainfall for Monday 15 April 2019 to Thursday 18 April 2019.
Weather

Thunderstorms possible as wet weather change looms

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 2:41 PM

THERE'S a chance of thunderstorms across the Northern Rivers this evening as the weather bureau's rain radar shows activity off the coast.

It could be the start of a consistant wet change for the region with a high chance of showers forecast from tomorrow, with up to 8-10mm each day until Thursday and peaking on Friday where up to 30mm of rain will fall.

Wet conditions are forecast to ease after this, but there is still a high chance of showers with up to 5-8mm of rain.

In any case, it's best if festival punters getting ready for Bluesfest in Byron Bay pack their rain jackets.

The Bureau of Meteorology's informs a high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea will move slowly east while maintaining a ridge through New South Wales for the next few days.

"This high pressure system will drift further east toward New Zealand as a cold front slipping to the south of the state during the mid-week brings a southerly wind change over the southern coastal districts on Thursday.

"This change will then be quickly followed by another high pressure system from the west that will move toward the southern Tasman Sea by the later part of the week.

"This high pressure system will maintaining a ridge over the state for the rest of the week until another cold front enters the state's far west on Sunday.”

bluesfest 2019 bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

