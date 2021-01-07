WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

SES IN ACTION: On January 6, members of the SES Lismore City Unit assisted residents after a tree crashed onto a roof during heavy rain. File photo.

More rain and possible thunderstorms mean Northern Rivers residents and visitors should keep an eye on the weather and their umbrellas handy.

Bureau of Meteorology Duty Meteorologist Helen Kirkup said people should stay alert as showers would become heavier as the day progresses.

"The areas around Lismore have had over 50mm up to nearly 90mm," she said.

"Our current floodwatch will be updated this morning and our hydrologists are looking at how this is likely to move."

Ms Kirkup said from Lismore, south to Grafton, then west to Tenterfield the BOM is expecting the possibility of "fairly heavy rainfall to possible thunderstorms".

"But it will take a fairly broad rainfall to get the Wilsons River to flood," she said.

"It's not out of the question for minor flooding but moderate flooding is unlikely."

However, Ms Kirkup said Thursday afternoon may see BOM issue a thunderstorm warning.

"There's a chance of a thunderstorm warning as we have a surge of southerly winds up the coast with a convergence which will push the air upward which could trigger thunderstorms," she said,

"This will happen if see stronger cells on the BOM radar."

Meanwhile, fallen trees, leaking roofs and sandbags were the main reason people called on the State Emergency Services Lismore City Unit on Wednesday.

SES Lismore unit acting commander Sue Brown said members attended 14 jobs on Wednesday

Ms Brown said seven volunteer members were kept busy assisting the community.

"We attended trees down and some leaking roofs as well as people contacted us for sandbags," she said.

"We also attended water across the road at Lismore Heights Primary School as there was worse flooding than in December due to a blocked drain."

However, while the 65mm which fell overnight was less than anticipated, Ms Brown said the SES wanted all residents and visitors to remain vigilant.

BOM - Your town's forecast for Thursday

Ballina, 24, Showers

Byron Bay, 25, Showers. Becoming windy

Evans Head, 25, Showers

Grafton, 23, Showers

Lismore, 23, Showers

Murwillumbah, 24, Showers

Tweed Heads, 25, Showers. Becoming windy

Yamba, Showers