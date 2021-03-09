Menu
Storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
News

Thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers today

Cathy Adams
9th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Severe thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind and large hail.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea while a trough is situated over eastern NSW.

This pattern was drawing humid air down from the tropics, which was interacting with the trough to generate unsettled conditions in many districts.

Today (Tuesday) the Northern Rivers can expect a few showers and thunderstorms – some possibly severe – mainly in the afternoon.

Parts of the state experienced significant rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am today, including Uki (Tweed River) which recorded 116mm.

Areas exposed to further heavy rainfall may be subject to the risk of flash flooding. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay up with the latest warnings.

Lismore Northern Star

