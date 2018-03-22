Menu
It will be a rainy week on the Northern Rivers.
News

Thunderstorms, 'cold front': What to expect this week

22nd Mar 2018 5:36 AM

THUNDERSTORMS and heavy rain have been forecast for parts of the Northern Rivers today, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"A very strong, slow-moving high pressure system south of Tasmania is extending a ridge along the New South Wales coast and a low pressure trough lies off the central and north coasts," the bureau explains on their website.

"The trough is directing very moist and unstable onshore winds bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms across the parts of north and central coasts.

"Meanwhile, another trough lies over the northwestern parts of the state.

"Both troughs will weaken on Friday as the high moves towards New Zealand strengthening the ridge to the northwest.

"The next cold front is expected to cross the state during Sunday."

What this means for your town:

  • Lismore: Cloudy, rainy weather is predicting for the rest of this week, with the chance of thunderstorms each day. Today will be 26C, tomorrow 25C and Saturday will reach 27C
  • Ballina: Very high chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeasterly winds around 20km/h. Today and tomorrow will be 26C, Saturday will be 27C
  • Byron Bay: Partly cloudy, with the possibility of rain and storms. It will be 25C today and tomorrow, 26C on Sunday
  • Casino: It will be 26C today, tomorrow and Saturday, with between 1-10mm of rain each day.
  • 22nd Mar 2018 9:00 AM

