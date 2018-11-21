Thunderstorms and widespread rain 'firing up'

FORECASTERS have warned of "a glorious rain band” approaching from the west which could bring widespread rainfall for hours with isolated thunderstorms.

North Coast Storm Chasers Antonio Parancin said more than 40mm has fallen in the past few hours in this band out west, which is now moving east/ southeast.

"Isolated storms are trying to develop east ahead of the band and so we might see some storms fire up soon,” he said.

"At this stage because this rain band is so large and is limiting the time we have left for heating for storms, we might see a major decrease in thunderstorm chances now, it's likely instead we will all see widespread rainfall for hours with isolated thunder within.

"Thunderstorms and rain could sweep in as late as midnight for some.”

Current radars show places that are most likely be affected include Coraki, Casino, Kyogle, Lismore, Woodburn and Evans Head.

Earlier today he said there was "a greater potential for severe weather than in recent weeks” due to the amounts of wind shear and unstable skies.

Strong Wind Warnings remain in place for Byron Coast tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 50 per cent chance of showers and chance of a thunderstorm for Byron coast tonight, with chances increasing slightly for the area tomorrow.

BoM has said a series of troughs will move through New South Wales over the next day or two, accompanied by gusty west to northwesterly winds in most coastal areas.