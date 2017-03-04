Thunderstorms and three metre swell on the cards

Big swells are predicted for the North Coast.

SEVERE thunderstorms, a three metre swell, and flash flooding are possible for large parts of the Northern Rivers this weekend.

Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said severe weather patterns are expected to be caused by a low pressure system moving north from Sydney and the Central Coast.

Widespread and severe thunderstorms are also expected to hit the entire Northern NSW region this weekend.

The heaviest rainfall is expected at Lismore.

"Thunderstorms are likely to form in Ballina, but not as likely as in Lismore," Mr Pippard said.

"Byron Bay will experience similar thunderstorms and showers to Ballina.

"Kyogle looks to be pretty severe.

"With a storm like this, lightening is a fairly high risk."

Up to 90 mms is expected to fall by Sunday.

"We're looking at pretty widespread rainfall, with up to at 30-40 mm likely over the weekend (in total)," Mr Pippard said.

"50 mm is definitely not out of reach.

"Places a bit West of Lismore, like Casino, and places like right on the coast like Byron Bay, it's possible that those areas will get 80 mm - 90 mm.

"With heavy rain there is always the risk of flash flooding."

Coastal Watch predictions for swell and winds for Byron Bay.

Mr Pippard said with the movement of the low pressure system, particularly for Sunday, the swell should pick up on the North Coast.

"The peak is probably going to be on Monday, at about two to three metres on the beach, and a little bit higher just off shore," Mr Pippard said.

"That's going to be a southerly swell."

Sunday should again see a smallish easterly swell of two to three feet offering up fun peaks (with even better offshore winds).

A solid round of southerly swell is presently forecast to hit the Northern Rivers on Tuesday morning with some predictions waves reaching up to six feet.

The wind will be strong and southerly in a return to winter like conditions so the points at Lennox, Broken Head and Byron Bay will be the pick if you're trying to plan out your week.

Storms will also be severe on the Northern Tablelands, including Walgett, Lightening Ridge and north towards Moree, and the border.