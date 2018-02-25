Thunderstorms and heavy rain on the way

WET WEEK: Weather forecasters predict summer will end with rain on the Southern Downs.

WET WEEK: Weather forecasters predict summer will end with rain on the Southern Downs. JOHN GASS

WHILE the Northern Rivers saw some relief today, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says the rain is on its way back.

A forecaster from BOM said a low-pressure trough which is currently sweeping the middle of the state is on its way up to the North Coast.

"We do have a low-pressure trough currently moving through NSW and that's kicking up a lot of thunderstorm activity currently in the middle parts of the State," she said.

"That trough is gradually going to advance northeast throughout today, into tonight and tomorrow."

Tomorrow there is a possibility of more thunderstorms moving about the Northern Rivers.

"The thunderstorms are expected to be quite slow moving and there's a lot of moisture in atmosphere."

"There is potential for some heavy falls of rain out of them if they are going to hang around in one location for a while."

"This low-pressure trough does have quite a rainband associated with it, so we are expecting more widespread falls with this one."

Rain is expected to ease by Wednesday and Thursday.

"There will be some showers lingering behind that, but they will generally be quite coastal and then clearing into Wednesday."

In the last 24 hours, BOM recorded a massive 80mm at the Barney's Point rain gauge and another 77mm at Tweed Heads.

Byron Bay saw 50mm, while Ballina had 31mm.

Monday's forecast:

Byron Bay: Cloudy, 95% chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Daytime maximum temperature 29 degrees. Possible rainfall 20 to 40mm.

Ballina: Cloudy, 95% chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Daytime maximum temperature 30 degrees. Possible rainfall 20 to 35mm.

Lismore: Partly cloudy, 95% chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Daytime maximum temperature 20 degrees. Possible rainfall 20 to 35mm.

Evans Head: Cloudy, 95% chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Daytime maximum temperature 31 degrees. Possible rainfall 15 to 25mm.

Casino: Cloudy, 95% chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Daytime maximum temperature 32 degrees. Possible rainfall 20 to 30mm.

Kyogle: Cloudy, 95% chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Daytime maximum temperature 31 degrees. Possible rainfall 25 to 40mm.