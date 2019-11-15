Thunderstorm forecast among increasing fire conditions

IT'S another week of temperatures above 30C each day for large parts of the Northern Rivers, as fire fighters brace for worsening fire weather conditions over the coming days.

A Fire Weather Warning is current due to warm, dry and windy conditions.

Severe Fire Danger is forecast for Far North Coast, North Coast, Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney, Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach mid to high 30s tomorrowin several locations including Lismore, Casino, Ballina and Kyogle.

The Bureau of Meteorology said elevated fire dangers and severe to extreme heatwave conditions persisting over much of the Northern Territory and Western Australia could potentially lead to heat extending across to the east coast early next week.

But before then the Northern Rivers could see a thunderstorm on Sunday evening, with a shower or two and up to 5mm of rain.

There's a chance of a thunderstorm near the Queensland border tomorrow evening.

BoM warned particles from bushfire smoke can absorb and reflect incoming radiation, reducing UV levels.

"Keep using sun protection! UV can still be harmful at lower levels,” they said.

Weather Situation: BoM

"A ridge of high pressure extends across New South Wales, with extensive areas of bushfire smoke affecting northeastern districts.

"A cold front is forecast to move across the state later today and into Saturday, leading to elevated fire dangers.

"Following this, a high pressure system will gradually redevelop over the south of the state while a trough remains about the western slopes.”