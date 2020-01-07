Thunder strike on second day of cricket carnival

FNC Thunder won its second straight game at the LJ Hooker Ballina Under-13 carnival today.

FAR North Coast Thunder won its second game in convincing fashion at the LJ Hooker Ballina Under-13 cricket carnival.

Thunder had a six-wicket win over Central Coast after bowling them out for just 94 runs in the 50-over match at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Harrison Doherty was the pick of the FNC bowlers taking 3-16 from six overs while Mana Hoggard cleaned up the tail taking three wickets in two overs.

Oliver Walker also bowled a handy four-over spell taking 2-6.

FNC opening batsman Rory McLean backed up his 49-run effort on Monday with 53 not out in the run chase.

Sam Acret chipped in with 12 runs as Thunder chased down the total in just 21 overs.

Elsewhere, the FNC Sixers suffered a nine-wicket loss against an inform Tamworth team at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Ben Sleeman did most of the damage for Tamworth taking 3-11 with the Sixers bowled out 72.

Tamworth opening batsman Jordan Lewington scored 29 not out to steer his side to victory.

In other games, defending champions Manly had an easy win over Hunter Valley at Kingsford Smith Park.

Top order batsman Ethan Buchanan hit 11 boundaries on his way to 87 not out.

Opening batsman Top Cole set the tone early scoring 48 Manly finishing 5-260.

Oska Greentree was resilient for Hunter Valley scoring 18 in the lower order before they were bowled out for 56.