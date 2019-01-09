Thunder strike on first day of cricket carnival

ALL SMILES: The Far North Coast Thunder team playing in the Lismore under-12 cricket carnival at Sam Trimble Oval, Bexhill.

FAR North Coast Thunder batsmen Kahn Johnson, Brayden Kernaghan and Rory McLean came out swinging on the first day of the Lismore under-12 cricket carnival.

They scored 30 runs each in a dominant 129-run win over North West Sydney at Mortimer Oval.

Thunder finished 5-172 in the 25-over game, with Thomas Batchelor and Kernaghan taking three wickets each with North West bowled all-out for 43 in reply.

"It was a really complete performance this morning and our batting was fantastic,” Thunder coach Phil Dalli said.

"The bowlers were asked to bowl full and attack the stumps, they did that well and we're pretty impressed with them.

"Some of the team have played a bit of rep cricket at school level but for a lot of them this will be their first carnival experience.

"They're a relaxed bunch of kids and they're enjoying each others company.”

Thunder had a tougher task, chasing 100 against Penrith at Sam Trimble Oval, Bex Hill in its second game.

They finished 5-99 with Kai Dalli guiding them to a draw scoring 25 not out.

In other games yesterday, FNC Sixers faced the unenviable task of playing Newcastle first-up at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Newcastle finished 5-157 after Jonah Roser top-scored with 33 while Lachlan Williams (30) and Thomas Cover (29) also contributed.

Sixers bowler Harlan Oliver took two wickets while Riley Weir top-scored with 16 runs and Zeke Mostert was unbeaten on 15 when they were bowled all out for 71.

Weir scored another 32 runs in their second game against Mid North Coast with Blake Perkins scoring 30.

Elsewhere, Hawkesbury's Arney Kadaganchi finished with 4-5 from his four overs in a seven-wicket win over Gold Coast at Blair Oval.

In games today, Thunder plays Newcastle President's X at Heaps Oval, while the Sixers play Penrith at Mortimer Oval.