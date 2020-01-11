Thunder go down swinging at Ballina cricket carnival

Far North Coast Thunder played in the final of the LJ Hooker Ballina under-13 cricket carnival at Fripp Oval.

A GRITTY Far North Coast Thunder team looks to have a bright future after playing in the final of the Ballina LJ Hooker League under-13 cricket carnival.

They were the first local team to reach a final in the 16-team competition since a Lismore District team won it in 2006.

Thunder were bowled out for 100 after Manly set a target of 198 at Fripp Oval.

“We’re very proud of the boys and they performed well all week,” FNC Thunder coach Paul McLean said.

“They just fell at the final hurdle but the future of Far North Coast cricket is in safe hands.

“They’re a solid group and I can only see brighter things ahead for them.

“A lot of things happen in a cricket game but Manly batted well in the conditions and deserved the win.”

Manly batsman Ethan Buchanan was dominant throughout the week and top-scored in the final with 81 runs.

His highest score of the week was 132 not out and he was the top run-scorer with 304 and was also awarded player of the carnival.

Thunder opening batsman Rory McLean was the next closest to Buchanan and was consistent all week scoring 256 runs including an unbeaten 77.

His opening partnerships with Brayden Kernaghan had the team on the front foot in most games.

“To score the runs he did for a kid who’s 32kg wringing wet was great,” Paul McLean said.

“He hits the ball pretty hard for a little fella and he loves his cricket.

“He’s reaping the rewards for the hard work he’s put in.”

Manly opening batsman Jack Donnan scored 53 in the final while Tom Molloy was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets.

“It was a great week for us and we certainly enjoy coming here,” Manly coach Scott Brewster said.

“They made us keep working at the end there and we had to earn it.

“Ethan is a special talent and he hits the ball well for a kid so young.

“He hadn’t been scoring a lot of runs in our Sydney competition recently but he’s played himself right back into form this week.”