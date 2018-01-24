Thundamentals: ten years of fantastic Aussie hip hop

AUSTRALIAN hip hop group Thundamentals are coming to Byron Bay in April as part of their 10th anniversary tour.

Hailing originally from the Blue Mountains near Sydney, Thundamentals are currently Tuka, Jeswon, and DJ Morgs.

They have released two EPs and four full-length albums: their self-titled EP Thundamentals in 2009, followed by Sleeping on Your Style in 2010, Foreverlution in 2011, So We Can Remember in 2014, and Everyone We Know in 2017.

Last year, Everyone We Know was nominated to Aria and J awards.

Decade Of The Thundakat tour will see Tuka, Jeswon and DJ Morgs will take their live show across thirty-two regional dates nationwide, including the Northern Rivers, with tickets on sale now.

Following their accolades and commercial success, it is Thundamentals' ongoing efforts to spread love and inspire a positive change in their own community that has endeared them to their legions of fans, quietly raising tens of thousands of dollars through their Got Love Initiative on behalf of the Asylum Seekers Centre in Newtown and the The National Centre of Indigenous Excellence.

warning: strong language

Jeswon said the band has still a lot more music to deliver.

"Despite us being around for a decade, I feel like we have a lot of great music and creative energy left in us which I look forward to sharing with our listeners in the years to come," he said.

"Thank you so much to anybody who has ever taken an interest in our music. We wouldn't be here without your continued support."

At The Northern, Byron Bay, on Thursday, April 19. For details visit thundamentals.com.au.