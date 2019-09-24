THUMBS UP: You told us who you wanted to thank

thumbs up like symbol for your design

WE ASKED who you'd like to give a thumbs up to:

THUMBS up to all at the Casino Library, interesting helpful folk. Cheers.

David and Helen Blackman

COUNTRYSIDE Fruit & Veg over South Casino. The staff are friendly & helpful & have gone out of their way to find exactly what I was after and made up a great fruit platter and dryslaw mix upon request at reasonable prices.

Alison Battistuzzi

THUMBS up to everyone who has been working so hard to keep property and people safe with all the fires.

Karen White

THUMBS up Kyogle McKid Medical Centre. Needed an urgent doctor's appointment while away from home and they fitted me in on the same day.

Vicki Lynn

THUMBS up to Liam from All Maintenance And Mechanical for his excellence, prompt service and willingness to provide advice which saves money.

Mitch Hardman

THUMBS up to the organisers of the recent Child Protection Week march and activities in Casino. By all accounts it had a huge impact. Empowering women and children is one sure way of ending domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Sharon Jean

I WOULD personally like to thank the people of Kyogle that work/run our little shops. You are always so accepting of me and my crazy antics and I love that about you all. Kyogle is the very best.

Jeanette Netty Foy-Wilson

FOR St Mary's Primary school putting on the dance fever concert tonight. The children all loved showing their loved ones all the slick dance moves they have learnt and all seemed to have a fantastic time.

Beck Lambeth

ADAM and all the guys at Tyres and More Kyogle. Great people, friendly service we have grown to know of that team of professionals.

Jessica Mills

THUMBS up to all the firefighters and volunteers in organising donations and all those people that donated.

Barbara Dawn Goodman

Thumbs up to St Vincent's Hospital staff.

Robyn Spruce

THUMBS up for Bec Johnson for arranging a raffle at Mary Gs in Lismore tomorrow to raise funds for the fire victims at Drake. You are a gem.

Kathleen Hancock