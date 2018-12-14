Thumbs up for Tanyn in the Nutri-Grain series

Tanyn Lyndon is hoping for back-to-back podium finishes in the Nutri-Grain Ironman series this weekend.

JOURNEYMAN surf lifesaver Tanyn Lyndon is aiming for back-to-back podium finishes for the first time in the Nutri-Grain Ironman event at Wollongong this weekend.

Lyndon, originally from Lennox Head, came through the Ocean 6 Series qualifying rounds and finished third in the final at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast last month.

It was his best Nutri-Grain Series result in an injury-plagued career that stretches back to 2011.

The 26-year-old now races for Kurrawa after stints at Burleigh Heads and Northcliffe, and is settled away from racing in the third year of a carpentry apprenticeship.

However, a work accident that required thumb surgery almost led him to calling it a day before the start of the season.

"I came close to packing it in but I just wasn't ready to give it up,” Lyndon said.

"I even thought about having the year off; even then I still had motivation to race.

"The brutality of the sport means a lot of guys come and go, and the reality is not all of us are going to be full-time professionals.

"Still being able to hold my own against the best in the sport is rewarding and that feeling I get when I'm on the line ready to race helps keep me going.”

The long list of injuries Lyndon has endured range from shoulder problems to concussion and his recent thumb injury.

The sliced tendon involved surgery in April where his thumb had to be re-attached, which threw some of his off-season plans out the window.

He was below his best in the first round at Queenscliff in October before knuckling down in the lead-up to the second round.

"Everything around me is really positive at the moment, I'm settled at work and with training,” Lyndon said.

"It's a happy environment and I've come to Kurrawa to be around a couple of really good coaches.

"It can be hard work after a long day on the tools but I love racing and to still be able to do it is pretty cool.”

Far North Coast products Nathan Gray and Jy Timperley are also competing again, having qualified in Nutri-Grain events last season.

"It's a decent effort for a Country area and it's great seeing them on race days,” Lyndon said.