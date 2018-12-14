Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tanyn Lyndon is hoping for back-to-back podium finishes in the Nutri-Grain Ironman series this weekend.
Tanyn Lyndon is hoping for back-to-back podium finishes in the Nutri-Grain Ironman series this weekend. Contributed
Sport

Thumbs up for Tanyn in the Nutri-Grain series

Mitchell Craig
by
14th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOURNEYMAN surf lifesaver Tanyn Lyndon is aiming for back-to-back podium finishes for the first time in the Nutri-Grain Ironman event at Wollongong this weekend.

Lyndon, originally from Lennox Head, came through the Ocean 6 Series qualifying rounds and finished third in the final at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast last month.

It was his best Nutri-Grain Series result in an injury-plagued career that stretches back to 2011.

The 26-year-old now races for Kurrawa after stints at Burleigh Heads and Northcliffe, and is settled away from racing in the third year of a carpentry apprenticeship.

However, a work accident that required thumb surgery almost led him to calling it a day before the start of the season.

"I came close to packing it in but I just wasn't ready to give it up,” Lyndon said.

"I even thought about having the year off; even then I still had motivation to race.

"The brutality of the sport means a lot of guys come and go, and the reality is not all of us are going to be full-time professionals.

"Still being able to hold my own against the best in the sport is rewarding and that feeling I get when I'm on the line ready to race helps keep me going.”

The long list of injuries Lyndon has endured range from shoulder problems to concussion and his recent thumb injury.

The sliced tendon involved surgery in April where his thumb had to be re-attached, which threw some of his off-season plans out the window.

He was below his best in the first round at Queenscliff in October before knuckling down in the lead-up to the second round.

"Everything around me is really positive at the moment, I'm settled at work and with training,” Lyndon said.

"It's a happy environment and I've come to Kurrawa to be around a couple of really good coaches.

"It can be hard work after a long day on the tools but I love racing and to still be able to do it is pretty cool.”

Far North Coast products Nathan Gray and Jy Timperley are also competing again, having qualified in Nutri-Grain events last season.

"It's a decent effort for a Country area and it's great seeing them on race days,” Lyndon said.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Amazing support for Alstonville mum during cancer journey

    Amazing support for Alstonville mum during cancer journey

    News JANELLE Ware's "support squad” will be out in force at a special event this weekend.

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Koalas could be extinct within 40 years, expert warns

    premium_icon Koalas could be extinct within 40 years, expert warns

    Environment The threat to koalas has reached a critical point

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Residents fear the worst at 'sex pest' beach over summer

    premium_icon Residents fear the worst at 'sex pest' beach over summer

    Council News CCTV cameras will be installed to record lewd behaviour

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Lismore gets another 24-hour service station

    premium_icon Lismore gets another 24-hour service station

    News $1.6 million renovation finally complete after the floods

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners