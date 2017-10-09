FIRST LOOK: 'Thumbs up' for club's revamp after flood

Lismore Workers Club rebuilding after the devastating floods in March 2017

Lismore Workers Club rebuilding after the devastating floods in March 2017 Sanantha Poate

AFTER six months of extensive repair work, The Lismore Workers Club's doors are now open for patrons to enjoy the new bar and cafe.

On Saturday night, a capacity crowd of members and guests filled the Lismore and District Workers Club to celebrate the grand reopening of the Reflections Cafe and Lounge, which was extensively damaged during the March flood.

Club president Richard Mackney said the night was "wonderful" and a huge success.

"The post-flood restoration and rebuild has overwhelmingly received the thumbs up from members with only a few minor items to be completed," Mr Mackney said.

"The flood came only weeks after a major renovation had been completed, so the effect on the club was doubly disappointing.

"The efforts, support and patience of everyone involved is much appreciated.

"We are proud of the new inviting look and feel of our club."

During the floods the Club sustained an enormous amount of damage to the downstairs area, as the bottom floor was filled with water.

According to Mr Mackney, the last time the club experienced such terrible damages was in 1974.

The cafe and kitchen needed to be rebuilt, and most of the TAB facilities and the infrastructure was damaged.

Mr Mackney declared Reflections had well and truly reopened, and described the evening as "drawing a line under the devastation and heartbreak of the last six months".

"We very much see the Workers Club as a vital part of the social, sporting and cultural heart of Lismore.

"It's essential that we keep a vibrant and enduring venue for the benefit of everyone in Lismore and surrounds, and are so happy to welcome everyone back," he said.

"We are looking forward to the good times ahead."

The Reef & Beef Super raffle and giveaways were a popular attraction on the night.

The band present at the evening - Seven Deadly Swings - played a mix of modern swing and rock'n'roll hits for enjoyment and dancing.