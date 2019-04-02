Thulborn calls time on career at 35

ONE of Australia's best bowlers, Scott Thulborn, 35, of South Australia, has announced his retirement from international play.

Thulborn won the 2016 world champion of champions singles at Helensvale, on the Gold Coast, and was a bronze medallist in this event previously. He made his debut to the Australian squad in 2017 and represented his country 32 times. Among his impressive list of successes are the 2015 and 2016 Australian Open fours; 2014 and 2015 Australian champion of champions; and three times South Australia Bowler of the Year plus many of his state's major titles.

Thulborn said his decision to retire from international play wasn't made lightly. "I feel I can no longer give the full level of commitment necessary to the team and I am now looking at giving more of my time to my work, family and friends,” he said.

Unique event

WHILE his international career has ended, Scott Thulborn has been named in one of the teams to contest an innovative event his state says it is starting 'after much anticipation'.

The South Australian Super League is touted as being 'unlike any other event on the Bowls SA calendar'.

Eight statewide teams have been established and clubs have been aligned with teams to act as their feeder.

Dual gender teams of 12 bowlers will play in singles, pairs and triples, with the 'power play' system of double shots being used.

Rain affected

WHILE washouts have interrupted rounds of our top grade pennants, the lower grades have been largely unaffected, with No.6s the only ones to replay two matches this Sunday.

The No.1 replays will be at a later date.

Competition is tight in the dual-section No.2s, with East Lismore leading Evans Head in No.2A by half a point and South Lismore in front of Lismore Heights by 1.5 points in No.2B.

Alstonville, who lost all points in Rounds 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the No.5s for playing an ineligible player, have a handy lead in the No.3s. They has 37.5 points, second-placed Evans Head have 28.

Leaders in other grades - No.4: Ballina RSL. No.5: Ballina, No.6: Kyogle, No.7: Ballina RSL.

Second title

BALLINA'S Kris Lehfeldt picked up his second NRDBA open singles championship at South Lismore at the weekend. He won his first title in 2013.

In this year's final he had a solid 31-18 win over Warren Nugent.

In the reserve singles at Ballina, G Rose beat R Fredericks 31-20 in the final. The senior singles title at Lennox Head went to J Wilson with a 31-27 win over T McFadden.

Legacy continues

IT'S been an Alstonville feature for donkeys' years and it's on again on Wednesday, April 17 - the annual greens struggle between Alstonville RSL and the Alstonville club.

The Beacom Shield is a fun-filled day with all proceeds going to Legacy.

Those men and women taking part are asked to be at the Alstonville club at 9am for a 10am start.

The $20 entry fee includes a sit-down lunch as well as bowls.

Wonder Wednesday

SOUTH Lismore is trying something new, says club stalwart Greg McMahon. It's starting a Wonder Wednesday. The format on the second Wednesday of each month, 1pm start, is four-bowl men's pairs, three games of eight ends, with two points for each win. There are no draws, a one-bowl tie-break will be used.

Prizemoney will depend on the number of entries but is listed as $150 a team for winners; $80 a team for runners-up and a 'Lucky Team' prize of $40. Entries will close at noon of the day of play (phone 66213510). It will cost $12 a player and that includes after-game nibbles.

Open season

ALSTONVILLE has an Open Two-Bowl Triples tournament on Sunday, May 5. It has a 10am start, two games of 15 ends. The top four teams enter a two-end shootout, then a two-end final. There's a total of $810 in prizemoney - from $420 for first down to $90 for fourth.

The fee of $75 a team includes a sit-down lunch. Entries (phone 66287194) will close at noon on May 1.

Venue confirmed

ETTALONG, one of a handful of NSW clubs with the four grass greens required to stage the Australian Sides Championship, has been confirmed as this year's venue. This year's titles will have 192 bowlers descend on Ettalong from April 11-14. Men will compete for the Alley Shield, women the Marj Morris Trophy.

BOWLS AMBASSADOR

AUSTRALIAN representative and a familiar face on bowls' TV commentary, Barrie Lester has been appointed ambassador for the Bowls Australia disaster relief fund.

The three-times Commonwealth Games medallist's job is to assist clubs who have been affected by tragic events.

Lester says he's seen at first hand the damage caused by natural disasters. The North Queensland floods and the Tasmanian and Victorian bushfires had brought home the vulnerability of some clubs.

"The sport of bowls prides in itself on being an inclusive sport of all Australians and lending a hand in times of need is what Australians do for each other," Lester said.