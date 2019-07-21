Menu
LOW ACT: Police are looking for three men after an incident in the early hours of this morning.
News

THUGS: Men racially abuse taxi driver and smash his vehicle

Sam Flanagan
by
20th Jul 2019 11:51 AM
A LOCAL taxi driver has been the victim of racial vilification before his vehicle also received more than $500 worth of damage. 

The incident occurred just after 1.45am this morning when the taxi driver picked up three male passengers on West High St. 

During the trip one of the passengers made a racial comment towards the driver.

As a result of the comment the driver pulled over in Scarborough St, Woolgoolga and asked the passengers to exit the vehicle. 

This infuriated the male in the passenger seat, who smashed both the console and taximeter before the three men fled from the scene.

The 28-year-old taxi driver was uninjured during the incident. 

Coffs Harbour police are currently appealing for information on the identity of the three passengers. 

If you have any information contact the Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799. 

