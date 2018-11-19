'Thriving' foodie business on the market

THRIVING hospitality business 100 Mile Table is on the market.

For Byron Bay food favourite Sarah Swan and business partner Jeremy Burn catering is the 100 Mile Table 'thing' and along with the catering business the Banksia Drive cafe and brand are all part of the deal.

"The business is thriving and at a point now, after five years, where we are so proud of it and would love for the right people to take it on,” Ms Swan said.

"We are pretty attached. It won't be easy for us to say goodbye.”

Ms Swan has seen the inside of kitchens at The Bayswater Brasserie and Bathers Pavilion, in Sydney, plus a 14-year stint with the Rockpool Group, as a chef, in marketing, media liaison, website and social media management.

The much-loved 100 Mile Table space is modern, industrial and eclectic, and focussed around a long communal table, and takes full advantage of Byron's all-year-round sunshine, with space for perching at the garden beds.

"In all honesty, it would so suit a couple who want to get in there and do it. The catering is great, the cafe awesome. Add energy - and off you go,” Ms Swan said of the sale.

But it's merely a change of scenery for Swan and Burn, who has worked with the Hipgroup in Auckland which owned and operated 10 of that city's most-awarded cafes and restaurants, as they have just signed a lease for the Green Garage deli/cafe, which has been sitting vacant since the middle of this year.

She said both her and her business partner's "focus has shifted”.

"We are taking on Green Garage with a view to open in early January and we intend to give Byron the food store it has needed for some time - big local focus, convenient, glorious parking... all that and a bag of chips - not literally, well, maybe.”

They are also putting their modern Chinese restaurant, DUK in Byron Bay's "eat street” Bay Lane, on the market.

"This is a turnkey situation,” Swan says.

"It's a fabulous newly-decked out restaurant on Bay Lane with a liquor licence.”

Green Garage will be the fourth venue for Swan and Burn, who also previously ran the bistro at the Byron Bay Golf Club.