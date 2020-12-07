THRILLS sows seeds to fight climate change

AUSTRALIA’s only indigenous-led youth activist group Seed have become entirely independent thanks to the Byron Bay brand THRILLS.

Seed is an independent organisation operated entirely by indigenous youth focusing on improving the future and fighting climate change.

THRILLS have launched a voluntary-donate button with all their purchases to help enable the organisation to work completely independently.

Millie Telford, Seed’s National Director and proud Bundjalung woman said this move was a major step forward for the organisation.

“It is inspiring to see the incredible leadership from First Nations climate justice movements around the world, and now Seed will join this climate movement as the only youth-led First Nations environmental organisation in Australia. We are excited about the huge opportunities that the future holds for Seed and are proud to be in a strong position to be able to pave the pathway forward,” Ms Telford said.

“Being in a position to become independent wouldn’t have been possible without THRILLS’ support. I am so grateful for their generosity, which has allowed Seed to grow in both size and impact, filling us with confidence to plan and vision for a moment like this.”

THRILLS is pivoting to use sustainable fabrics in their clothing by the end of 2022. as well as supporting Seed’s fight against climate change.

THRILLS Marketing Manager Nat Collins said that THRILLS wanted to see Indigenous youth empowered to make a difference in their communities through this partnership. ‘

“Seed builds the capacity of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities to gain skills, confidence, networks and plans to lead their movement for climate justice. Empowering the Indigenous youth of Australia is something that we’re very passionate about and we’re extremely proud to be supporting Seed to achieve their vision for self-determination.”

“All around the world Indigenous communities are rising up and trailblazing solutions to the climate crisis, so we’re giving our customers the opportunity to join the movement and help Seed grow by adding a voluntary checkout donation option to our website,” he said.